NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina animal shelters are lending a hand to Florida neighbors by taking in animals evacuated from the path of Hurricane Ian.
Charleston Animal Society facilitated the rescue of 80 cats and kittens from the Humane Society of Naples and Collier County Domestic Animal Service.
The cats and kittens were already available and ready for adoption at their local shelters before being evacuated.
The following shelters are supporting the rescue effort:
- Beaufort County Animal Control
- Oconee County Humane Society
- Greenville Animal County Animal Care
- Greenville Humane Society
- Anderson Paws
- Pawmetto Lifeline
- Albrecht Center SPCA
- Greenwood Humane Society
In addition, Charleston Animal Society is sending a team and trailer to Birmingham, Ala. on Wednesday to transport dogs that were evacuated from Citrus County, Fla. to Northern Virginia.
Officials noted that they anticipate receiving additional requests for assistance from Florida shelters in the wake of the storm.