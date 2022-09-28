NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina animal shelters are lending a hand to Florida neighbors by taking in animals evacuated from the path of Hurricane Ian.

Charleston Animal Society facilitated the rescue of 80 cats and kittens from the Humane Society of Naples and Collier County Domestic Animal Service.

The cats and kittens were already available and ready for adoption at their local shelters before being evacuated.

Credit: Charleston Animal Society

The following shelters are supporting the rescue effort:

Beaufort County Animal Control

Oconee County Humane Society

Greenville Animal County Animal Care

Greenville Humane Society

Anderson Paws

Pawmetto Lifeline

Albrecht Center SPCA

Greenwood Humane Society

In addition, Charleston Animal Society is sending a team and trailer to Birmingham, Ala. on Wednesday to transport dogs that were evacuated from Citrus County, Fla. to Northern Virginia.

Officials noted that they anticipate receiving additional requests for assistance from Florida shelters in the wake of the storm.