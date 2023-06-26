CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Aquarium’s JuLionfish Derby and Festival will return to Charleston in July to manage the State’s Lionfish population and improve reef research.

According to the South Carolina Aquarium, Red Lionfish are an invasive species to the Atlantic Ocean.

The species lacks natural predators, leading Lionfish to reproduce at an alarming rate and prey on native fish. This causes a risk to the natural balance of the ocean.

A Lionfish Derby is a competition between divers to remove invasive Lionfish from local reefs.

The South Carolina Aquarium will hold it’s second annual JuLionfish Derby and Festival from May 1 through July 28 to manage South Carolina’s Lionfish population and improve reef research.

A festival will be held on July 28 to round out the July Lionfish culling competition. The festival is for 21 and up and will feature awards, lionfish experiences, a silent auction, and refreshments. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit South Carolina Aquarium Reef Research and bring awareness and support to fieldwork.

For more information on the event, visit scaquarium.org/JuLionfish