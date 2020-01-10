SC Attorney General set to release new human trafficking numbers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Attorney General, Alan Wilson, is set to release new human trafficking numbers and efforts across the state to prevent, protect and prosecute these crimes on Friday in Columbia.

According to previous human trafficking reports released by the state Charleston County is one of the five worst counties in the state when it comes to human trafficking.

Officials say that I-95 and I-26 are used by traffickers to transport victims between two trafficking hubs– Atlanta, Georgia and Charlotte, NC.

The South Carolina Human Trafficking Hotline reports 156 cases of human trafficking in 2018.

It includes labor trafficking in the agriculture and farming, hospitality, domestic, retail and housekeeping industries.

There were also cases of sex trafficking in spas, hotels and motels.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says human trafficking is more common than you think.

“A lot of human trafficking involves people who know the victim that they are trafficking. It’s usually not a kidnapping situation. It’s being trafficked by a relative or a family friend or someone you know”

Out of the 156 cases of human trafficking reported in 2018, there were 107 cases of sex trafficking, 34 cases of labor trafficking, seven cases of labor and sex trafficking, and eight cases that did not specify the kind of trafficking involved.

South Carolina Attorney General Wilson says many victims pass through South Carolina on the interstate due to where it sits.

“The United States is the number one destination for human trafficking. South Carolina as a state sits between two of the top human trafficking hubs in the country… that is Charlotte and Atlanta.”

The 2019 Human Trafficking Report is set to be released today at 10 a.m. in Columbia, SC. Check back for updates.