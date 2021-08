ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry auto club will host a back-to-school festival and hand out supplies to students in St. George.

SC Rhinos Auto Club is partnering with Help A Community to present ‘Youthfest 2021: Back to School’ on Saturday, August 14th from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Johnson Field in St. George.

There will be a car show display, food truck, games, and nearly 400 backpacks with school supplies will be given away during the event.