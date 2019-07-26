SC docs prescribed enough opioids for each South Carolinian to have 47 pills in 2018

Charleston, SC – Newly released data on opioid prescriptions reveal South Carolina doctors prescribed enough pills for each South Carolinian to obtain 47 pills in 2018.

The data from South Carolina Department of Health also shows a decline in the number of drugs doctors prescribe from 2017.

In the Lowcountry, records from DHEC showed opioids are most frequently prescribed in Colleton County. In 2017 doctors wrote enough prescriptions for each resident in the county to obtain 96 pills. In 2018 the number fell to 87 pills per capita.

In our region, Charleston County has the lowest rate of opioid prescriptions. In 2017, doctors prescribed more than 15 million pills which would average 38 pills per capita. The rate dropped to 29 pills per person in 2018.