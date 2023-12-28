COLUMBIA S.C. (WCBD) – Seven candidates will appear on voters South Carolina GOP Presidential Primary ballots.
The candidates were certified by the South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP), and Chairman Drew McKissick signed the list.
The candidates are listed below.
- Ryan Binkley – President and CEO of Generational Group
- Chris Christie – Former New Jersey Governor and Attorney
- Ron DeSantis – Governor of Florida
- Nikki Haley – Former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador
- Vivek Ramaswamy – Entrepreneur
- David Stuckenberg- Major in Texas Air National Guard
- Donald Trump – Former U.S. President
Voting for the Republican Presidential Primary is Saturday, Feb. 24
The voter registration deadline to vote in the Republican presidential primary is Thursday, Jan. 25.