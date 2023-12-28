COLUMBIA S.C. (WCBD) – Seven candidates will appear on voters South Carolina GOP Presidential Primary ballots.

The candidates were certified by the South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP), and Chairman Drew McKissick signed the list.

The candidates are listed below.

Ryan Binkley – President and CEO of Generational Group

Chris Christie – Former New Jersey Governor and Attorney

Ron DeSantis – Governor of Florida

Nikki Haley – Former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador

Vivek Ramaswamy – Entrepreneur

David Stuckenberg- Major in Texas Air National Guard

Donald Trump – Former U.S. President

Voting for the Republican Presidential Primary is Saturday, Feb. 24

The voter registration deadline to vote in the Republican presidential primary is Thursday, Jan. 25.