CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Freedom Caucus said Friday the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is shutting down its pediatric transgender clinic.

The group, which is made up of South Carolina Republican House members, said the hospital will no longer provide puberty blockers or hormone therapy.

“Officials from MUSC have informed us that they will no longer be providing morally and ethically repugnant “gender affirming care” that results in irrevocable and irreparable harm for minors,” said SCFC Chairman Adam Morgan, who represents Greenville.

A spokesperson for the medical university told News 2 that they do not have a dedicated pediatric/adolescent transgender endocrine clinic but confirmed they are no longer providing pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care.

“MUSC Health does not offer gender-altering surgery,” the medical university said.

The group of conservative lawmakers previously sent Freedom of Information Act requests to the medical university for records pertaining to the clinic after the American Accountability Foundation tweeted in September an excerpt claiming to be from a research report showing children as young as four had visited the center for treatment.

“The document went on to detail how 62% of children who walked through the clinic’s doors received either puberty blockers or hormone therapy,” the caucus wrote.

The group said MUSC responded to a record request on Tuesday and said the university no longer provides pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care.

An MUSC spokesperson said MUSC Health has “worked diligently to make sure that we are in compliance with the 2022-2023 Appropriations Act and proviso 23.4 and will do the same with any future legislative requirements/directives.”

They went on to say, “Behavioral health and nutritional support and social services are provided, based on need, for all pediatric patients and families regardless of sex, gender orientation, or race.”

The parents or legal guardians of any patient under legal age are involved in all decision making regarding their children, according to the medical university.