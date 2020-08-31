SC Highway Patrol investigating fatal car vs. pedestrian crash on I-26

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Monday morning on I-26.

According to Lance Corp. Tyler Tidwell, a 2003 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on I-26 when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking on the interstate near mile marker 215 around 6:18 a.m.

The driver of the Honda Civic was the only occupant in the car. They were wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured by the collision.

Trooper Tidwell said the pedestrian was deceased. The name of that individual will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office later.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES