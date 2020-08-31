SC Highway Patrol investigating fatal car vs. pedestrian crash on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Monday morning on I-26.

According to Lance Corp. Tyler Tidwell, a 2003 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on I-26 when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking on the interstate near mile marker 215 around 6:18 a.m.

The driver of the Honda Civic was the only occupant in the car. They were wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured by the collision.

Trooper Tidwell said the pedestrian was deceased. The name of that individual will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office later.