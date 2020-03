DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on highway 6 in Dorchester County.

The single car crash happened on Saturday just before midnight near Middleton Place.

Troopers say the driver ran off the road, struck a tree and was ejected from the car.

The victim, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Trident Medical but died from their injuries

This crash remains under investigation.