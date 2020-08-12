SC Highway Patrol investigating unsolved hit and run cases

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Four cold fatal hit and run cases are being reopened for investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The oldest case dating back to 2015.

Each hit and run occurred at night and involved a vehicle versus pedestrian or cyclist.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information on a possible hit and run to report it to Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or *47 from any cell phone.

“It’s very important to us. We’ve been out to the scenes of the collisions, and we’ve witnessed what the families have been through, so we want to bring closure to the families and definitely solve these cases.” Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, South Carolina Highway Patrol

One of those families is Scott Gailey who’s son Jordan died in Summerville after being struck by a vehicle from behind while walking his bike home around 3 A.M.

“So I answered the phone and it was the hospital in Charleston. They called me and said my son had been in an accident, something had happened to him and I needed to get to the hospital right then,” recounted Gailey.

Gailey says five years after his son’s death he still has no closure and very few answers.

“I can say in my heart I have forgiven that person because I know accidents happen, but what I can’t forgive is that they haven’t come forward and just say ‘hey this is what happened.’ And that’s the hardest thing for me to grasp,” Gailey stated.

Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the SC Highway Patrol says they need the community’s help to solve these crimes.

“Sometimes it can be difficult to solve a hit and run if we don’t have any evidence left behind at the scene or if we don’t have any witnesses to come forward. There’s very little for us to work on sometimes,” commented Tidwell.

If you are out walking or riding a bike late at night the SC Highway Patrol advises you to wear bright colors and a reflective vest or wristband to be easily seen.