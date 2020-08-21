SC lawmaker to speak on importance of the USPS for veterans, seniors, and local small businesses

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman Joe Cunningham will speak about the importance of the postal service for the veterans, seniors, and small businesses here in the Lowcountry.

Rep. Cunningham will speak from the Saint Andrews Post Office Friday morning, before heading to Washington where he’ll vote on legislation to fund the United States Postal Service.

The bill would require same-day processing of mail-in ballots.

It would also outlaw further service reductions and give the postal service $25 billion to make ends meet.

The White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell say concerns about the U.S. Postal Service and possible impacts to the upcoming general election are overblown.

“I don’t think anybody should worry that the post office isn’t going to be up and fully functional,” said Sen. McConnell.

“Democrats denied a $10 billion offer for the U.S. Postal Service by this president before they went on recess,” said White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany.

House Democrats say Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s promise to suspend further cost-cutting does not go far enough and will question DeJoy on Monday during a House oversight hearing.