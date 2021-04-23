SC leaders coordinate vaccine clinics to help break the barriers of vaccine hesitancy

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry lawmakers are focusing on getting COVID-19 vaccines to communities that have been hesitant to get their shots.

“I encourage anyone with the sound of my voice, that has the ability to see this, to get the vaccine,” says State Representative Marvin Pendarvis.

He says getting each South Carolinian vaccinated will help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“As we get deeper and deeper into the summer, we need to make sure that we make this available to every corner of our community,” Pendarvis says.

State leaders and MUSC are partnering at one of the largest African American churches in North Charleston to hold a vaccine clinic. They say they wanted to host it at a place people trust.

“It makes it a huge difference in the turn out, the numbers have been great and it is because of that personal touch,” says Quenton Tompkins, Government Affairs Manager with MUSC.

Representative Pendarvis says with the history of immunization hesitancy in the African American community, this vaccine is here to help ensure normalcy back in our lives.

“The message is clear now that the vaccine is available. We are encouraging everyone to get it and that we have a responsibility to make sure we make it available to people,” Pendarvis says.

Trusting the science is what leaders believe people in African American communities should do.

“The only way we are going to get the the herd immunity or get to the kind of comfort level where we can resume our lives as we previously knew them, we are going to have to make sure we get the vaccine,” he says.

MUSC plans to host more vaccine clinics to those in underserved communities across the Lowcountry.