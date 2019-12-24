SC legislature seeks to ban cell phone use in schools

Charleston, S.C. -WCBD- Representative Russell Ott wants the State Department of Education to create a policy that sets restrictions on the use of cell phones in schools.

The proposal calls for State Superintendent Molly Spearman to take recommendations and create a cell phone policy for all South Carolina classrooms.

The department of education would have to spend the next year taking recommendations from teachers, parents, and students and have a plan to present to the general assembly by the end of 2020.

Current state student conduct includes cell phone usage as behavioral misconduct but the student code doesn’t go into specifics of what is acceptable and unacceptable use.

The superintendent’s proposal would have to include an exception for emergency situations.

Representative Ott believes this policy would help enhance learning environments in classrooms across the state.

“Statistics are pretty staggering when you look at issues like anxiety or depression in our schools and one of the things that has contributed to that rise quite frankly is cell phone use,” said Ott.