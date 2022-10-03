NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Soldiers with the South Carolina Army National Guard assisted with some water rescues during Hurricane Ian last week.

The Category 1 hurricane, which made landfall near Georgetown just after 2:00 p.m. on Friday, brought heavy rain, flooding, and high winds to much of the Lowcountry throughout the morning as the storm approached the South Carolina coast.

Areas across the tri-county region saw high water associated with the storm and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the day in preparation for rising water.

The 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, stationed on Hagood Avenue, provided support to local authorities like the North Charleston Fire Department as flooding began to impact residents.

Photo courtesy: 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Charleston, SC.

Ian knocked out power to thousands of residents along the coast, brought down trees, and caused flooding in numerous communities. No deaths were reported in South Carolina.