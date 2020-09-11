SC native Army Ranger to receive Medal of Honor for role in 2015 ISIS hostage rescue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina native Sergeant Major Thomas ‘Patrick’ Payne will be presented the Medal of Honor on Friday, September 11 for his role in the October 2015 rescue of 75 hostages of the Islamic State.

THE MISSION:

As part of Operation Inherent Resolve, Payne and his team, along with Kurdish forces, were tasked with clearing two buildings “known to house hostages” in Kirkuk Province, Iraq, according to a statement released by the White House.

The situation was urgent, as the team “received intelligence that freshly dug graves had been spotted and the hostages would likely be executed soon,” according to a description of events provided by the Army.

Payne’s team quickly liberated the first building, rescuing 38 hostages. Then, Payne heard team members call for additional support in clearing the second building; he and his team immediately responded.

As the enemy detonated and discharged a barrage of munitions, Payne’s team pressed on, scaling a burning roof to finally breach the second building.

Amid the flames, Payne and his team worked through heavy smoke to cut the locks on the door imprisoning the hostages.

37 additional hostages were freed, with Payne “[facilitating] the evacuation of the hostages despite being ordered to evacuate the collapsing building himself, which was…structurally unsound due to the fire,” according to the White House statement.

A press release obtained by the Associated Press indicates that “Payne reentered the building two more times to ensure every hostage was freed. One of those times he had to forcibly remove one of the hostages who had been too frightened to move during the chaotic scene.”

The White House statement noted that Payne “consciously exposed himself to enemy automatic gunfire each time he entered the building.” For selfless and brave actions like this, Payne will be awarded the Medal of Honor for conspicuous gallantry.

SGT. MAJ. PAYNE:

Payne is a native of Batesburg-Leesville and Lugoff, near Fort Jackson.

Service is in his blood. His father, Drayton Shealy, is a pilot and police officer with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. His grandfather, brothers, and cousins all served in the military. Payne’s wife, Alison, is a nurse; during the COVID-19 outbreak, she traveled to St. Joseph’s Hospital in New York to help care for patients.

Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne, right, poses for a photo with his father, Drayton Shealy, a pilot and police officer for Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. in South Carolina, June 25, 2020. Payne said he takes pride in being part of a family of service. (Courtesy photo)

(Photo courtesy of Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne)

Payne enlisted in 2002, and quickly rose in ranks, eventually being assigned to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, N.C, where he currently resides with his wife and three children.

U.S. Army Special Operations Command “mans, trains, equips, educates, organizes, sustains, and supports forces to conduct special operations across the full range of military operations and spectrum of conflict in support of joint force commanders and interagency partners, to meet theater and national objectives.”

Payne has deployed 17 times over the last 18 years, as a part of Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn, and Operation Inherent Resolve, as well as to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility, according to a biography provided by the Army.

Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne conducting a security patrol while on a mission in northern Afghanistan in 2014. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo)

Then-Sgt. 1st Class Thomas “Patrick” Payne, right, with his teammate, Master Sgt. Kevin Foutz, after winning the Best Ranger Competition in 2012. Payne described this as an impactful moment for him and his family; previously injured in 2010, Payne worked to regain his health, marking a full recovery to win the competition. (Richy Rosado)

Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne, an Army Ranger assigned to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, will receive the Medal of Honor after he risked his life to save dozens of hostages facing imminent execution by ISIS fighters in northern Iraq in 2015. (Photo Credit: K. Kassens)

Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne, center, and his teammates prior to a military free fall jump in this undated photo. They hold the American flag to signify duty and devotion to country. (Courtesy photo)

In addition to the Medal of Honor, Payne’s numerous accolades include:

The Bronze Star Medal with Bronze “V” device and three Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters

The Purple Heart

The Defense Meritorious Service Medal with two Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters

The Meritorious Service Medal with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster

The Joint Service Commendation Medal with Bronze “V” device

The Army Commendation Medal with Bronze “V” device and one Silver Oak Leaf Cluster

The Navy and Marine Corps Presidential Unit Citation

The Joint Meritorious Unit Award

The Valorous Unit Award

The Meritorious Unit Commendation

The Army Good Conduct Medal with Bronze Clasp and five Loops

The National Defense Service Medal

The Afghanistan Campaign Medal with three Bronze Stars

The Iraq Campaign Medal with five Bronze Stars

The Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal with two Bronze Stars

The Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal

The Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

The Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with Numeral “3”

The Army Service Ribbon

The Overseas Service Ribbon

The NATO Medal

The Ranger Tab

The Combat Infantryman Badge

The Expert Infantryman Badge

The Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Badge and Parachutist Badge

Payne’s Medal of Honor Ceremony will be livestreamed at this link September 11 at 3:00 p.m.

Staff Sgt. Jerrod Sullivan, U.S. Army Special Operations Command