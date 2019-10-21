SC Ports Authority CEO to deliver Annual State of the Port address on Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday kicks off The Annual State of the Port address.

Chief Executive Officer Jim Newsome will deliver the keynote address. Other notable speakers include South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, who will commemorate Port Week, as well as Propeller Club of Charleston’s President Jason Odgers.

The Annual State of the Port luncheon is being hosted by the Propeller Club of Charleston.

The South Carolina Ports Authority drives economic growth here in the Palmetto State. It promotes and facilitates commerce through our waterways.

There are two ports here in the Lowcountry, one in Charleston and the other in Georgetown. According to the Port Authority’s website, the ports here in South Carolina bring in more than $63-billion dollars annually.

Monday’s event begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Charleston Area Convention Center located on Coliseum Drive in North Charleston.