CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome has received the state’s highest civilian honor ahead of his upcoming retirement.

Governor Henry McMaster presented Newsome with the Order of the Palmetto in recognition of his lifetime achievements and significant contributions to the state.

“With Jim Newsome at the helm of South Carolina Ports since 2009, our world-class port has grown significantly, attracting new business and jobs to South Carolina,” McMaster said.

Newsome has seen SC Ports through significant growth in recent years, including a $2 billion investment in infrastructure projects such as the Hugh Leatherman Terminal in Charleston and two inland ports in Greer and Dillion.

On average, SC Ports has a $63.4 billion economic impact per year and creates one in every 10 jobs statewide.

SC Ports Board Chairman Bill Stern said that Newsome “has truly made a significant and lasting impact on South Carolina’s economy and supply chain. He said that “under his great leadership, we have seen significant growth at the port and at port-dependent businesses around the state.”