CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Ports Authority moves another record number of containers in March.

SC Ports has handled 264,334 twenty-foot equivalent container units at Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal, and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in March – a 6% year-over-year increase.

SC Ports also handled 145,415 pier containers, measuring containers of any size – a 5% increase from last year.

“As we continue to handle record volumes on our terminals, SC Ports is working alongside our maritime community and logistics partners to navigate the many challenges felt across the entire supply chain,” SC Ports CEO Jim Newsome said. “We will continue investing in strategic port infrastructure and deploying creative solutions to ensure fluidity for our customers.”

March marks the 13th consecutive month of SC Ports’ handling of record container throughput.