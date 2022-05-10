CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Ports Authority on Tuesday reported a record number of containers moved at the Ports of Charleston over the month of April.

SC Ports has handled 264,099 twenty-foot equivalent container units at Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal, and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in April – a 17% year-over-year increase.

SC Ports also handled 145,779 pier containers last month, a 16% increase from last year.

“Our incredibly dedicated SC Ports team and the entire maritime community has worked tirelessly to handle consistent record cargo volumes,” SC Ports COO Barbara Melvin said. “They have implemented operational changes in real-time to respond to the ongoing supply chain challenges. This has enabled us to make progress on our backlog in an effort to keep our supply chain fluid.”

April marks the 14th consecutive month of SC Ports’ record handling of container throughput.