CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Ports Authority on Thursday reported a record number of containers handled last year.

In 2022, SC Ports has handled 2.8 million twenty-foot equivalent container units – a 1.5% increase compared to 2021. Containers of all sized totaled over 1.5 million, a 1% increase from 2021.

“South Carolina’s excellent port team and maritime community efficiently handled record cargo volumes and expertly navigated supply chain challenges to keep freight moving for our customers,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said.

SC Ports reported 261,636 cruise passengers passed through the Passenger Terminal in 2022.

In addition, Inland Port Greet and Inland Port Dillon moved a combined total of 167,147, “enabling more companies throughout the Southeast to quickly move goods to and from the port via rail,” SC Ports said.

SC Ports also carried 199,343 vehicles from the Columbus Street Terminal in Charleston.

“We proudly move goods for advanced manufacturers, retailers, farmers, medical providers, grocery stores, solar panel producers and small businesses, helping to support 225,000 jobs in South Carolina.”