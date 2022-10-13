CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Ports Authority is inviting community feedback on its planned refurbishment of the Union Pier Terminal.

Leaders with the port say the space will be developed into an area “that will be enjoyed by the people of Charleston for generations to come.”

The property, which currently houses a terminal for Carnival Cruise Line, includes several acres of property that could be turned into space for people to shop, live, or enjoy entertainment and greenspace.

“We are looking at putting in greenspaces and public waterfront access. How nice will that be because we are a harbor city with not a lot of access to the waterfront,” SC Ports Authority President and CEO Barbara Melvin said during an August 25th interview with News 2.

The SC Ports Authority announced in May it would not extend Carnival Cruise Line’s homeport cruising contract in Charleston past 2024.

Those interested in providing suggestions can attend a Union Pier Public Engagement Event on Thursday, October 13th from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The event will take place at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School (805 Morrison Drive). Parking will be available at 1 Cooper Street, in the gravel lot at Cooper and East Bay – shuttles will be provided.