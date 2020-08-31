SC Red Cross assists Louisiana in recovery

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Red Cross sent an emergency response vehicle and volunteers to Louisiana Monday to assist with hurricane Laura recovery.

Nearly 30 volunteers from across the state, 10 from the Charleston area, are on the ground in Louisiana and Texas with the number growing daily.

Volunteers like Charleston native William Hurtes are supporting hurricane Laura relief efforts by accessing damages, assisting in shelters, and delivering essentials like water.

“We are seeing a significant amount of damage. It’s surprising that there are some homes that are not affected, but for the vast majority of communities that we’ve been in around West Lake the majority of homes have damage,” said Hurtes.

Damage includes downed trees, wind damage and flooding, but Hurtes says families are still grateful.

“The amount of resources that are coming in… tree companies, to power companies, to other people from Texas that we have met bringing resources to this community is really surprising,” Hurtes mentioned.

The South Carolina Red Cross will continue to send volunteers to support Louisiana and Texas as long as there is a need according to Ben Williamson with the Red Cross.

“Tens of thousands of people are without electricity and there’s been some people that have said it may be weeks before the electricity comes back on, so this is going to be a very long recovery and the Red Cross is going to be there and we’re going to be there I imagine for quite some time,” stated Williamson.

The Red Cross is in need of volunteers, monetary donations, and blood donations as there is now a greater need along the Gulf.

