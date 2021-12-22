SC Rep. Kimmons resigns immediately from the SC House

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Rep. Mandy Kimmons is leaving the House after serving three years in her Lowcountry district.

The Republican from Ridgeville stepped down immediately on Tuesday, saying she wanted to spend more time on her legal career and serving her community.

The former prosecutor served on the House Judiciary Committee. Kimmons says she was in awe of getting to serve in the House, but after praying felt resigning immediately was the best decision for her family.

Kimmons’ district in Dorchester and Colleton counties was moved south and east in 2020 redistricting.

