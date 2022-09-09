NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Representative Krystle Matthews (D-Ladson) says that the audio released by Project Veritas Action of her having a conversation with an undercover reporter was edited to make her sound racist.

“The statement that is being shared is a blatant mischaracterization of what I said in context,” said Representative Matthews. “I understand how some who saw or heard the comments were put off and for that I’d like to offer my sincerest apologies.”

During the conversation, Representative Matthews says that she was not talking about white people or voters, but her attitude towards dealing with people in the state legislature.

“I told him a lot of the black representatives tip-toe around like they have to be overly polite and beg for things and go out of their way to get little things. But, that’s not what our white counterparts respond to. They respond to authority statements. They respond to that,” said Representative Matthews.

Representative Matthews says that she would not resign after calls from both sides of the aisle to do so.

“It’s the leadership in South Carolina that doesn’t want me to succeed,” said Representative Matthews.

Representative Matthews says that the audio taken during a conversation at a restaurant was edited by the reporter.

“He has refused to release the whole tape,” said Representative Matthews.

Working with people no matter who they are is what Representative Matthews says she is a strong suit of hers.

“My track record shows my ability to work with people regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, gender or sexual orientation,” said Representative Matthews. “Let the record show for itself.”

The Democrat from Berkeley County says that her constituents support her regardless of the tape being released.

“If that’s what you want to believe after all the work that I’ve done in this state then run with it,” said Representative Matthews.