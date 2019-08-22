SC Senator files bill to help prevent school shootings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local leaders are taking action in an effort to prevent school shootings.

There have been four school shootings across the nation in 2019.

State Senator Sandy Senn has introduced a bill this year aimed at stopping acts of violence before they happen.

If approved, officers would be allowed to arrest those who make threats against schools, churches or public spaces.

“As a condition of bond, they need to undergo a one-hour mental health evaluation. So, it’s not anything strenuous, but it also gives our officer time to get the computers of the people to figure out whether they are serious about this or not and research them a little better.” State Senator Sandy Senn

According to the secret service, 93-percent of the attackers in mass shootings in 2018 made some kind of a threatening communication before the shooting.

Officers at the time said they could not do anything about it because their hands were tied.