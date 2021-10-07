SC state representative writes Congress members asking for Haiti intervention

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A state representative is asking South Carolina’s members of Congress to support him in efforts to provide assistance and intervention to Haitian children making their way to the US border.

In a letter to South Carolina’s US senators and House representatives, Representative Wendall Gilliard of District 111, urged his colleagues to become more involved in the situation unfolding as Haitian immigrants embark on the treacherous journey to the US border in search of opportunity.

Since the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse in July, the country has been thrown into chaos as power struggles ensue and political stability remains a question. Many Haitians, facing the disarray and uncertainty of the current situation, are seeking a better way of life in the United States. The dangers that accompany this voyage are what implored Representative Gilliard to reach out and ask for intervention.

“I am heartbroken from all the national news reports on the pregnant women, parents, and children that lose their life trying to make the trip along the infested waters and jungles to reach the U.S. border,” Gilliard said in the letter.

Gilliard also hosted a Zoom meeting on Tuesday in which guests shared insight about what is happening on the ground in Haiti and the extent of the need there.

President of the Haitian Red Cross, Jean Pierre shared that aside from the political turmoil, the after-effects of the recent earthquake have resulted in significantly deteriorated conditions.

“We have a lot of cities from the southern part of the country that have been in a dire situation,” Pierre said. “We have to count on the road system and the roads were heavily damaged after the earthquake which means it was difficult to organize the help to the southern communities.”

Gilliard implored South Carolina’s senators and representatives to take action by asking President Biden to provide much-needed assistance to the people of Haiti with a clear message.

“One thing I do know is what makes this country great is the fact that we can chew gum and walk at the same time, in other words as we take care of inhouse problems at the same time we can take care of one of our closest foreign neighbors,” Gilliard said.