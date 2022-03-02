CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Stingrays and Charleston County are teaming up to get residents ready for the upcoming midterm elections

Representatives from the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration will be at the next five home Stingrays’ games to help residents get registered to vote, verify registration, and update addresses and photo IDs.

This is all part of an initiative called “Freedom Fridays.”

“We’re really excited about this opportunity with the Stingrays,” Board of Elections Director Isaac Cramer said. “There’s no better way to celebrate freedom than to make sure our residents are ready to vote.”

Residents can find the voter registration table in section 104/106 on the following Fridays:

March 4

March 11

March 25

April 1

April 8

April 8 will be Poll Worker Appreciation Night, recognizing those who have served as poll workers during previous elections.

In addition, the Board of Elections will be signing up poll workers for the Primary Election in June.

The following qualifications are required for poll workers:

Must be a registered voter in South Carolina or aged 16 or 17.

Be willing and able to complete and pass an Online Training Course and attend an In-Person Poll Worker Training Session before each election

Be prepared to work the entire Election Day, from 6:00 a.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m.

Be non-partisan and neutral when working an election.

Poll managers will receive $135 for the day and clerks will receive $195. Applications can be found here.