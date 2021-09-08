SC Supreme Court suspends Alex Murdaugh’s license to practice law in the state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Supreme Court has suspended Alex Murdaugh’s license from practicing law in the state.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel asked the court to place Murdaugh on interim suspension due to allegations that he had misappropriated funds.

Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick PA (PMPED) released a statement earlier this week saying Murdaugh resigned on Friday, September 3rd, that he was no longer associated with them, and that he misappropriated funds.

“His resignation came after the discovery by PMPED that Alex misappropriated funds in violation of PMPED standards and policies. A forensic accounting firm will be retained to conduct a thorough investigation. Law enforcement and the SC Bar have been notified by PMPED. This is disappointing news for all of us. Rest assured that our firm will deal with this in a straightforward manner. There’s no place in our firm for such behavior. Due to the ongoing investigations into these matters and client confidentiality, PMPED cannot comment further at this time. We encourage any client with questions to contact our offices regarding their file.”

Alex Murdaugh was airlifted to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday after officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said he suffered a superficial wound to the head on Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville.

He later released a statement saying he planned to resign from the law firm and seek rehab.

The law firm was started by Randolph Murdaugh in the town of Hampton more than 100 years ago, according to the practice’s LinkedIn page.

Murdaugh told 9-1-1 in June that he discovered the bodies of his wife and son after they had been shot to death on the family property in the Islandton Community of Colleton County.

