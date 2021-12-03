SC Treasurer launches ‘Happy HoliPAID’ campaign to return unclaimed funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Treasurer’s Office announces the “Happy HoliPAID” social media campaign to encourage South Carolina residents to search for unclaimed property due to them.

Starting December 6, the campaign will share parody lyrics from timeless holiday songs that feature names of people, businesses, and organizations throughout the state with unclaimed funds.

“Having a little extra money is appreciated any time of year, but I know it can be especially meaningful around Christmas,” says State Treasurer Curtis Loftis. “This is just another fun way we try to get the word out to South Carolinians. By encouraging people to search the State Treasurer’s website for unclaimed property, we’re hoping we can make the holidays a little happier for those who are due funds.”

Currently, there is more than $700 million in unclaimed property for South Carolinians, businesses, and organizations. Unclaimed properties include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, unclaimed insurance proceeds, and abandoned utility deposits.

More than $250 million in unclaimed property has been returned to SC residents since 2011.

To search for unclaimed property, visit treasurer.sc.gov.