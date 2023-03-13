SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident will host a job fair in Summerville on Wednesday, March 22.

The fair will be held at SC Works Dorchester (1325-A Boone Hill Road) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The following employers will be at the fair:

Berkeley County Schools

BG Multifamily

Carolina Youth Development

Comfort Keepers

Dial America

Dobbs Equipment

Dorchester County Government

Event Partners, Inc.

Healing Hands Companion

Job Impulse

KBR, Labor Finders of SC

Lee Distributors

Lineage Logistics

Nightingale’s Nursing and Attendants

Ready SC

Sanders Brothers Construction

SC Department of Corrections

SC Department of Motor Vehicles

SC Mentor

Staff Zone, Sundaram-Clayton

Transdev Services

Waffle House

Participants can speak to representatives about jobs and may be interviewed on the spot. Job seekers should bring an up-tp-date resume.

Registration for the event is not required.