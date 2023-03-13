SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident will host a job fair in Summerville on Wednesday, March 22.

The fair will be held at SC Works Dorchester (1325-A Boone Hill Road) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The following employers will be at the fair:

  • Berkeley County Schools
  • BG Multifamily
  • Carolina Youth Development
  • Comfort Keepers
  • Dial America
  • Dobbs Equipment
  • Dorchester County Government
  • Event Partners, Inc.
  • Healing Hands Companion
  • Job Impulse
  • KBR, Labor Finders of SC
  • Lee Distributors
  • Lineage Logistics
  • Nightingale’s Nursing and Attendants
  • Ready SC
  • Sanders Brothers Construction
  • SC Department of Corrections
  • SC Department of Motor Vehicles
  • SC Mentor
  • Staff Zone, Sundaram-Clayton
  • Transdev Services
  • Waffle House 

Participants can speak to representatives about jobs and may be interviewed on the spot. Job seekers should bring an up-tp-date resume.

Registration for the event is not required.