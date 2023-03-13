SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident will host a job fair in Summerville on Wednesday, March 22.
The fair will be held at SC Works Dorchester (1325-A Boone Hill Road) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The following employers will be at the fair:
- Berkeley County Schools
- BG Multifamily
- Carolina Youth Development
- Comfort Keepers
- Dial America
- Dobbs Equipment
- Dorchester County Government
- Event Partners, Inc.
- Healing Hands Companion
- Job Impulse
- KBR, Labor Finders of SC
- Lee Distributors
- Lineage Logistics
- Nightingale’s Nursing and Attendants
- Ready SC
- Sanders Brothers Construction
- SC Department of Corrections
- SC Department of Motor Vehicles
- SC Mentor
- Staff Zone, Sundaram-Clayton
- Transdev Services
- Waffle House
Participants can speak to representatives about jobs and may be interviewed on the spot. Job seekers should bring an up-tp-date resume.
Registration for the event is not required.