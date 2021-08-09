SC Works hosting virtual job fair for positions in Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston counties

Local News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works is hosting a virtual job fair for those in the area looking for a position in the Lowcountry.

One Wednesday, August 11, the event will allow jobseekers to chat with over 33 employers looking to fill positions.

The employers will be offering over 200 positions and many companies are looking to hire for multiple roles within those position.

Representatives from those companies will also be present to speak with job seekers, conduct and schedule interviews for the position.

Job seekers can register online early for the event here.

