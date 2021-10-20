SC Works, SCDMV to hold virtual hiring event

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina DMV is partnering with SC Works for a virtual hiring event.

Specifically, they are looking to hire full-time customer service representatives and an administrative specialist.

The SCDMV boasts excellent work-life balance benefits including health, dental and vision benefits, annual vacation leave, sick time, and paid holidays. Plus, a state retirement plan and deferred compensation programs.

The event will take place Thursday, October 21st from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

To apply, visit www.scworks.org and review job order 119615 and select apply. Then complete the online application process.

You can then register for the virtual event by clicking here.

Qualified candidates will be contacted in advance to schedule a virtual interview.