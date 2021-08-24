SC Works Trident hosting virtual disability job fair

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident will host a virtual hiring event on August 25, allowing access to employment for those who are handicapped.

The hiring event will take place from 10:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M., with representatives from top employers including Roper St. Francis Healthcare, Thorne, Hilton, Terminix Service Inc., Detyens Shipyards, readySC, and the Dorchester County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs.

“When it comes to workforce development, our focus is increasing accessibility for everyone,” said Sharon Goss, Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments Workforce Development director. “This job fair is all about breaking down the barriers to employment for those who may have additional challenges. We want everyone to know, regardless of their physical ability, that there are top regional employers who are eager to hire them.”

In addition, some community organizations including Operation Palmetto Employment, SC Commission for the Blind, AccessAbilitySC will be present to provide important information and assistance.

Participants will be allowed one-on-one conversations with each employer through the use of the Brazen platform.

SC Works Trident advises attendees to prepare for the event in doing the following:

Update resume before the hiring event

Pre-register for the event at scworkstrident.org/expo

Be prepared to email an updated resume to employers

SC Works Trident is also offering resume assistance for job seekers interested in the event; those looking for assistance can book an appointment with a career coach at scworkstrident.org/scheduler.