GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Have an interest in welding? SC Works Trident and W International will host a student hiring event this December.

Representatives from W International will speak at the event and attendees will have the opportunity to apply for work.

No prior experience or training is required.

“This upcoming event will provide a valuable opportunity for local job seekers to get a foot in the door in one of our region’s leading industries, while also being compensated for training on the job,” said SC Works Trident Workforce Development Director Sharon Goss. “We’re pleased to be partnering with W International to provide this new and exciting avenue for our workforce to thrive long-term.”

Candidates can immediately start work after they attend a 10-12 week paid training course to receive W International weld certification. The work involves the construction of large components for submarines and aircraft carrier fleets.

The hiring event will take place on December 3 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 2040 Bushy Park Road in Goose Creek.

More information on W International can be found here.