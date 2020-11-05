SC Works Trident hosts open air job fair for those in need of employment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident is hosting an open air job fair hiring event in North Charleston Thursday for those in need of employment in the Lowcountry.

The open air job fair will be Thursday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at their main center at 1930 Hanahan Rd. in North Charleston.

They announced on their website that there will be 12 area employers to participate in the event including: Fruit of the Loom, Comfort Keepers and W International. More than 300 job-seekers participated in a similar event held in September.

SC Works encourages attendees to come prepared for the event by following the provided guidelines:

Update resume before the event

Pre-register for the event

Bring resume copies to leave with employers

If you do not preregister you will need to provide information to an on-site staff member.

To register for the event, click here.