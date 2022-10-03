SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident is preparing for the fall session of its Back to Work Soft Skills and Job Search Training Program.

The free program helps job seekers throughout the Lowcountry develop skills like critical thinking, problem solving, public speaking, digital literacy, and financial management.

There will also be on-site professional services available to help with things like résumé writing, interview preparation, and searching for a job.

The program will run from October 11 through October 27, with classes meeting Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the SC Works Dorchester office (1325-A Boone Hill Road in Summerville).

An orientation session will be held October 4 at 9:30 a.m.

The deadline to enroll is October 4.

To enroll, contact Anita Gore (agore@dew.sc.gov), Cynthia Moody (cmoody@dew.sc.gov), Laura Marsh (lmarsh.dew.sc.gov) or Lori Moyer (lamoyer@dew.sc.gov).