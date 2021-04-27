SC Works Trident to host two virtual hiring events for job seekers in the community

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident will be hosting two virtual hiring events for job seekers this week in the Lowcountry.

The first event will be Tuesday, April 27th and feature representatives from FedEx. Recruiters from FedEx are currently hiring for both full and part time package handler positions.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. and recruiters will be able to answer all questions. To register for the FedEx hiring event, click here.

The second event will be Wednesday, April 28th and feature Marriot and Belmond Charleston Place.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Both organizations are hiring immediately for multiple positions including housekeeper, maintenance tech, and server.

To register for the event with Marriot and Belmond Charleston Place, click here.

“Even as vaccines continue to be more widespread and COVID-19 safety measures become more relaxed, we understand that a connection gap still exists between area business leaders and qualified job candidates,” said Sharon Goss, Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments Workforce Development director. “We want both employers and those who are looking for work to know that SC Works Trident is here to bridge that gap. From hiring events and resume workshops to specific job training such as a CDL class through the WIOA program, we have everything you need to take your next step.”

SC Works encourages attendees seeking a job to come prepared for the event by: updating resume before the event, pre-register for the event online, and be prepared to email your updates resumes to employers.

SC Works Trident is available to provide resume assistance to job seekers interested in the event. Those looking for help can book an appointment with a career coach at scworkstrident.org/scheduler.