SC Works Trident to host veteran virtual hiring event with multiple employers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident will host a veteran virtual hiring event Wednesday to help veteran job seekers land a job.

The virtual event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The event is open to the public and offers a range of career fields from healthcare, manufacturing, public service and hospitality.

In total, nearly 30 employers will be in attendance looking to hire job seekers. Some employers include the following:

Joint Base Charleston

BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina

Scout Boats

Santee Cooper

Roper St. Francis Healthcare

Lockheed Martin

“SC Works exists to connect job-seekers with employers, and we wouldn’t be able to do that without the freedoms that our veterans secure each and every day,” said Sharon Goss, Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments Workforce Development director.

The virtual event will use the Brazen platform, which allows participants to have one-on-one conversations with each employer, providing a great opportunity to learn more about the company and build relationships with recruiters.

To register for this event, click here.