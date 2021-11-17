SC Works Trident to host veteran virtual hiring event with multiple employers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
job fair 15_47937

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident will host a veteran virtual hiring event Wednesday to help veteran job seekers land a job.

The virtual event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The event is open to the public and offers a range of career fields from healthcare, manufacturing, public service and hospitality.

In total, nearly 30 employers will be in attendance looking to hire job seekers. Some employers include the following:

  • Joint Base Charleston
  • BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina
  • Scout Boats
  • Santee Cooper
  • Roper St. Francis Healthcare
  • Lockheed Martin

“SC Works exists to connect job-seekers with employers, and we wouldn’t be able to do that without the freedoms that our veterans secure each and every day,” said Sharon Goss, Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments Workforce Development director.

The virtual event will use the Brazen platform, which allows participants to have one-on-one conversations with each employer, providing a great opportunity to learn more about the company and build relationships with recruiters.

To register for this event, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES