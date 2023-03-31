CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston woman is facing multiple charges in connection with alleged Medicaid fraud, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office (SCAG) announced Friday.

Faith Edith Skelton, 42, is accused of submitting false claims for payment to the S.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services’ Medicaid Program while working for a respite care provider.

According to authorities, Skelton allegedly forged signatures on time sheets and submitted them to her employer for services that were never provided to a Medicaid beneficiary in Charleston County.

Skelton was arrested and charged with forgery of less than $10,000 and medical assistance provider fraud. She faces up to eight years in prison if convicted.

The case was investigated by the South Carolina Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.