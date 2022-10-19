COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Wednesday he believes recently filed motions by defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh should be denied.

Murdaugh’s legal team this week requested prosecutors turn over a slew of evidence pertaining to the murders of Murdaugh’s wife and youngest son. They also moved to strike the state’s demand for notice of alibi in that case due to improper filing by the state.

The disbarred attorney’s legal team claimed the state included an incorrect time and date for the June 2021 murders and called for the documents to be corrected in order to move forward.

AG Wilson’s office filed a response to the motions saying both are without merit and should be denied.

“The fact that Maggie and Paul were killed at Moeselle on June 7, 2021 might be one of the most well-known facts in the State,” said AG Wilson. “Moreover, the State orally told defense counsel the parameters of time during the phone call.”

He went on to say, “if the defense needs further help for a start time, there is evidence of which the defense is well aware showing Defendant’s presence along with the victims at the crime scene at 8:44 p.m.”

A hearing will take place at the Florence County Courthouse before Judge Clifton Newman on October 20.