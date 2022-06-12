BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office warns residents after an elderly woman fell victim to a costly romance scam.

According to BCSO, romance scams occur when a criminal takes a fake identity online to gain trust and affection.

Scammers manipulate their victims and ask for money by wire transfer or by asking for account information.

A woman from Hilton Head Island lost more than $150,000 in a recent romance scam.

BSCO says the following tips could prevent you from becoming the next victim of an online romance scam:

Be careful of what you post and make public online.

Research a person’s profile.

Beware if an individual seems too perfect or asks to communicate directly.

Never share your financial information or send money to an individual you’ve only communicated with online or by phone.

If you feel like you have been a victim of a scam report details to your local law enforcement immediately.