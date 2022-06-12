BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office warns residents after an elderly woman fell victim to a costly romance scam.
According to BCSO, romance scams occur when a criminal takes a fake identity online to gain trust and affection.
Scammers manipulate their victims and ask for money by wire transfer or by asking for account information.
A woman from Hilton Head Island lost more than $150,000 in a recent romance scam.
BSCO says the following tips could prevent you from becoming the next victim of an online romance scam:
- Be careful of what you post and make public online.
- Research a person’s profile.
- Beware if an individual seems too perfect or asks to communicate directly.
- Never share your financial information or send money to an individual you’ve only communicated with online or by phone.
If you feel like you have been a victim of a scam report details to your local law enforcement immediately.