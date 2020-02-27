SCDA investigating diesel fuel being dispersed from a non-diesel pump in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Agriculture says it is investigating a complaint by a consumer regarding diesel fuel that is being dispersed from a non-diesel pump.

It happened at the Spinx gas station located at 3665 Ladson Road.

The SCDA told News 2 they have noticed a few complaints about diesel fuel being in the 87 octane pumps at the station.

One person who reached out to us said they discovered the problem Wednesday around 6:00 p.m. They also said some of the trucks at his business had issues with the wrong fuel, as well as a few of his co-worker’s personal vehicles at the business having issues.

He said they were working to siphon the fuel out of the gas tanks.

The SCDA said they were going to send an investigator to the station to investigate the matter.

We have reached out to Spinx corporate office for more information. We are waiting to hear back.

