SCDMV mobile offices to visit Lowcountry

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) CARES vehicle will be in North Charleston and Summerville this week to help residents obtain Real ID’s.

According to the SCDMV, customers can visit the mobile offices to apply and pay for a Real ID. The cost of a Real ID license is $25.00. A Real ID identification card is $5.00 for people ages 5-16 and free for those 17+.

The ID’s will be mailed to customers within ten business days.

To qualify, people must bring ALL of the following:

Proof of Identity (Government-issued birth certificate or valid US Passport)

Proof of Social Security Number

Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address

Proof of All Legal Name Changes

A list of all acceptable documents for each category can be found on the SCDMV website.

The mobile offices will operate from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the following dates at the following locations: