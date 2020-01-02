SCDMV says now is the time to upgrade to the REAL ID

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Officials say about 39 percent of South Carolinians have switched to the REAL ID so far.

The REAL ID or another federally approved ID will be required to fly domestically, get onto military bases and get into secure federal buildings.

Although you have until October 1st to get a REAL ID here in South Carolina, DMV officials are urging people to get them sooner rather than later to avoid long lines that are likely to form closer to the deadline.

The REAL ID is considered a federally approved ID.

You can tell if your ID a REAL ID if there is a gold star on it.

The REAL ID costs $25 dollars and to change your current ID, you must bring several documents with you, including:

Proof of Identity Examples: Government-issued birth certificate or unexpired US Passport

Proof of Social Security Number Examples: Social security card or W-2 Form that has your social security number and name and your employer’s name

Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address Examples: Current, unexpired South Carolina driver’s license or identification card and a no more than 90-day-old utility bill with the same name and address.

Proof of all Legal Name Changes Examples: Marriage license or court order issued by your county’s probate or family court. You must show a complete name change history that links your birth certificate name to your present-day name. If you have a valid US Passport or US Passport Card with your current, legal name, you may use that as your name change document.



All documents must be original.

One DMV Branch Manager explained the one exception to needing a REAL ID.

“If you already have a federally approved identification, such as a passport or military ID card, you don’t need the REAL ID,” Verline Cuthbert, Branch Manager at SCDMV Beaufort said.

DMV officials say if you got your license within the past seven years, you may be able to order a REAL ID online.

For more information, visit the SCDMV website by clicking here.