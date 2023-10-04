NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) will soon offer a modernized test for commercial driver’s licenses in the Charleston area.

The new road tests will be implemented at the SCDMV office on Leeds Avenue beginning the week of October 9th. It includes a new modernized CDL skills test.

SCDMV said they expect to expand the program to more locations around the state in future months.

“As part of the changeover, the North Charleston branch office will stop offering examinations for class E and F driver’s licenses to make space for the commercial tests. Those license classifications often are sought by those operating RVs or RVs with tow-behind trailers,” said SCDMV officials.

Those tests will continue to be offered at the Orangeburg branch office at 1720 Charleston Highway and at the Beaufort office at 28 Munch Drive.

Exams will be offered at the North Charleston branch on an appointment-only basis for drivers who want to operate large commercial vehicles.

SCDMV said the CDL test has been redesigned with new national standards that emphasize the modern technology that has come to trucking in recent years.

There have been no changes to the knowledge tests or requirements for obtaining a commercial learner’s permit.