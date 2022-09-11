EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Botany Bay Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is temporarily closed due to flooding, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

According to SCDNR, the Botany Bay WMA is closed to the public due to excessive rainfall and emergency maintenance.

The announcement came Saturday morning following heavy rainfall in the area.

The Botany Bay WMA is located on the northeast corner of Edisto Island and contains more than 4,600 acres of maritime forest, beach, and freshwater ponds.

It is home to Bleak Hall and Sea Cloud Plantation.

Limited details on the condition of the Wildlife Management Area are available this time.

There is no word on a possible reopening date.