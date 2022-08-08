COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Youth Day for deer hunting in the Lowcountry is August 13, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

According to SCDNR, deer hunting in Game Zones 3 and 4 will be free for youth on August 13.

SCDNR says Youth Day gives children the opportunity take up hunting in a safe and ethical manner.

Children under 17 years of age are eligible to participate.

If the DNR hunter education program has not been completed, the participant must be accompanied by an adult age 21 years or older.

Hunting on August 13 will be free. Fees, hunting licenses, or tags are not required.

The statewide youth hunting day is offered on private land and select Wildlife Management Areas.

South Carolina Game Zones. (map provided by SCDNR)

A complete list of rules and regulations is available online.

“Take advantage of these special opportunities to get a youth outdoors. Hunt safe, have fun and good luck!” SNDNR said.

The next Youth Day for deer hunting will be in January.