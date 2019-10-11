SCDNR has seen a record-setting season for sea turtle nesting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Turtle nesting season is almost over in South Carolina and the Department of Natural Resources is releasing preliminary findings.

The season officially ends October 31st, so sea turtles could still be nesting late. But officials say the season has been a record-setting one and they are optimistic about what this means for turtles.

“Preliminary nest counts are showing a little under 8,800 nests for the state- statewide. That’s now our new record. Our last record was in 2016 which was a little over 6,400 nests,” said Michelle Pate, sea turtle coordinator with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

She went on to say, “We’ve seen an increase in nest counts over the last few years which is a positive trend we’re seeing. We attribute that to some real conservation management we put in place decades ago.”

Officials want you to let them know if you see any injured or healthy turtles between now and the 31st so they can keep accurate records and help any struggling turtles.