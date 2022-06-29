CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- S.C. Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division is offering free boat inspections at public landings across the state over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

SCDNR officers will inspect the boat to ensure it has the required safety equipment onboard and proper boat and motor registration.

According to the agency, the Fourth of July weekend is the busiest weekend on state waters and officers “want to do everything possible to keep boaters out of harm’s way.”

The program offers an opportunity to correct any potential problems before heading out on the water. Boaters who are found non-compliant with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the inspections.

Local times and locations for boat inspections:

Charleston County : Remley’s Point Boat Ramp – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 4

: Remley’s Point Boat Ramp – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 4 Colleton County: Bennetts Point Boat Ramp – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 3

Bennetts Point Boat Ramp – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 3 Georgetown County: East Bay Street Boat Ramp – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 3

Boat inspections are voluntary, not required.