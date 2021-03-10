SCDNR receives $5M grant to protect coastal wetlands

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) on Wednesday announced five grants worth a total of $5 million to be put towards protecting coastal wetlands in five Lowcountry counties.

Wetlands in Williamsburg, Jasper, Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties will benefit from the grant.

The grants were awarded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service “to protect, restore, and enhance coastal wetland ecosystems and associated wetlands.”

In Charleston, funds will go towards protecting 194 acres along the Ashely River which are slated to be transferred to the Drayton Hall Preservation Trust.

In Georgetown, funds will go towards protecting 1,964 acres along the Santee River, which SCDNR says “are used by no less than 117 priority species, 12 of which are federally listed.”

Money for the grants comes from “a “user-pay” system of collections from the sale of recreational fishing equipment, boats, electric motors, and motorboat and small engine fuels under the authority of the Dingell-Johnson Sport Fish Restoration Act of 1950.”

